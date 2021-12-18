Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

