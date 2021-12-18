Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1237795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

