Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

CPB stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 829,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.