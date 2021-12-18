Campbell Soup Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CPB stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

