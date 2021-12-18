Wells Fargo & Company Increases Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $15.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Plains GP by 79.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 49.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

