Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $52.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

MMP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

