Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sylogist (TSE:SYZ)

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SYZ opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$18.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$310.71 million and a P/E ratio of 58.56.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.