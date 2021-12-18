Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Rating Lowered to Sector Underperform at CIBC

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.