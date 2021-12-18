William Blair Lowers Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

GBIO stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $791,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Generation Bio by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generation Bio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,363,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,068,000 after purchasing an additional 878,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after acquiring an additional 289,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after acquiring an additional 274,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,478,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

