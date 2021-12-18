Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GRTX opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,028,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.