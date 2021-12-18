Needham & Company LLC Cuts Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $62.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. Axonics has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $79.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

