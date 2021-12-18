International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $154.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Flavors will continue to benefit from strong demand across all of its segments. Backed by this, it expects to deliver year-over-year sales growth higher than 8% in 2021. Meanwhile, the company has trimmed its EBITDA guidance for the year to reflect the anticipated impact of inflationary costs and supply chain headwinds. Adjusted operating EBITDA margin is projected to be around 21% in 2021. Pricing actions, focus on driving greater efficiencies across the business through costs and productivity initiatives, as well as acquisition-related synergies will drive the company’s margins. The company maintains a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Even as it focuses on accelerating growth through organic investments and strategic acquisitions, it continues to return significant capital to shareholders, which is commendable.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.41. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,283,000 after buying an additional 447,358 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $4,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $15,467,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

