fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) versus Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Financial Analysis

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for fuboTV and Seven Arts Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 3 6 0 2.67 Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 139.17%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Seven Arts Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -85.46% -48.14% -23.05% Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and Seven Arts Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $217.75 million 11.04 -$570.33 million ($4.48) -3.71 Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seven Arts Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

Volatility & Risk

fuboTV has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

fuboTV beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc. operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

