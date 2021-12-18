Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Chinasoft International stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.40.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.