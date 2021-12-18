Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Chinasoft International stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

