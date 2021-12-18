Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ANIOY stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

