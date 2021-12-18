Short Interest in Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Rises By 78.6%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HMMR stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise, and residential broadband customers.

