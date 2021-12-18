CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

CYGIY stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10 and a beta of -0.17. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

