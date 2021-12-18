Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BRBOF opened at $12.80 on Tuesday.

About Brembo

Brembo SpA engages in the manufacture and provision of braking system solutions for automotive vehicles. It operates through the Discs and After Market business segments. The Discs segment comprises the systems and motorbikes. The After Market segment refers to the performance of the group. The company was founded by Emilio Bombassei and Italo Breda on January 11, 1961 and is headquartered in Curno, Italy.

