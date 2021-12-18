Piper Sandler Comments on Phillips 66’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

NYSE:PSX opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.