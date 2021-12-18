AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Macquarie

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective trimmed by Macquarie from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

