Mizuho Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $140.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Shares of AFRM opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

