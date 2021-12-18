Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.34.

DEN stock opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $12,657,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $508,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

