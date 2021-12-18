Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.69

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.06. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1,249,365 shares traded.

JAGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,492 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

