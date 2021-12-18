Cowen Initiates Coverage on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75 and a beta of 0.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

