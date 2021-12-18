Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of OLLI opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after buying an additional 89,247 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

