GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $2,986,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $7,724,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,930,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,275,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Earnings History and Estimates for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

