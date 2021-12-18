Morgan Stanley Lowers Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $54.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 4.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,131,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after purchasing an additional 309,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $178,731,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

