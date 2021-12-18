Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUEM. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $7,110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $6,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $5,175,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

