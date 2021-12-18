Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Northern Frontier Company Profile (CVE:FFF)

Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.

