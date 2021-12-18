Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.59

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.59 and last traded at $83.33, with a volume of 6716506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Get Centene alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,629. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.