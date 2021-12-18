CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Up 14.8%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s share price rose 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 283,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 138,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.07 million and a P/E ratio of -48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,577.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

