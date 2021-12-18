iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.90

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 11366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

