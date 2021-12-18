IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $238.57

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.57 and last traded at $238.44, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

