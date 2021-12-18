Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Rises By 82.1%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

LINK stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Interlink Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.