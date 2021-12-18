Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Rises By 82.1%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

LINK stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Interlink Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

