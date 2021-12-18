HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.46.

HEXO stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02. HEXO has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$342.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

