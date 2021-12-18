Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,419,071 shares of company stock valued at $31,459,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 33.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

