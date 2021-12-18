Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $0.89. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 251,278 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 759.84% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAF. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

