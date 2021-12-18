Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Boosted by Analyst

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Merchants in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRME. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,498 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 6.0% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 626,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in First Merchants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 156,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 105.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

