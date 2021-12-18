PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.70.

TSE:PSK opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$9.96 and a 1 year high of C$16.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

