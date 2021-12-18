Canaccord Genuity Lowers Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

TSE NSR opened at C$9.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.10. The stock has a market cap of C$533.71 million and a PE ratio of 42.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.70.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

