Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$5.25 at ATB Capital

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.65.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.93. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

