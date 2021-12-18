Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $738.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to announce sales of $738.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.92 million and the highest is $743.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $743.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

AVYA opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08.

In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at $135,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

