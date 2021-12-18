Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

REYN opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 28.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

