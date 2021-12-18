PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 190.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 183,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

