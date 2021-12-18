Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of PSTX opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $427.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 18,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $125,800.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 71,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 174,118 shares of company stock worth $1,223,673 and have sold 58,953 shares worth $434,775. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $112,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.