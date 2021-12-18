Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

PLTK has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

PLTK opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Playtika by 175,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

