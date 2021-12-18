Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SMMF opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $352.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,907 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

