Piper Sandler Comments on South Plains Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for South Plains Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

SPFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of SPFI opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 129,231 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 187,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 94,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

