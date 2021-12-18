Analysts Set Expectations for Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of OBNK opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $47.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.