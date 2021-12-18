X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

